ONLINE: A Conversation About Ethical Leadership in Today's Environment

press release: LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is hosting a virtual event coming on Wednesday evening at 7 pm. This program features former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold as he discusses the current environment of ethical leadership in America, especially during these chaotic times. Russ was well-known as a bipartisan force in the Senate during his 18 years and is currently president of the American Constitution Society while also teaching at Stanford Law School.