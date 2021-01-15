ONLINE: A Conversation with Actors from "The West Wing," "Scandal" and "Designated Survivor"

media release: Moderated by Obama Administration alum and Designated Survivor’s Kal Penn, “A Conversation with Actors from The West Wing, Scandal, and Designated Survivor” will also feature appearances by Bellamy Young (First Lady Mellie Grant in Scandal), Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler in The West Wing), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman in The West Wing), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young in The West Wing), Mary McCormack (Kate Harper in The West Wing), Janel Moloney (Donna Moss in The West Wing), and more!

Tonight, these actors will take you behind-the-scenes like never before, discussing their time “working” in the White House and how it compares to the actual job. It’ll be an evening filled with laughter and great conversation, so you won’t want to miss out.