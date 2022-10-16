× Expand Courtesy of Taliesin Preservation

press release: On Sunday, October 16, from noon till 4pm, enjoy the colors of the harvest season while roaming the landscape and basking in the beauty of Frank Lloyd Wright’s 800-acre homestead at this family-oriented event! Discover the seamless blend of architecture and nature on a self-guided tour of the grounds or participate in various immersive and educational add-on activities. We’re here to help you create the Taliesin experience you’ve always envisioned. Space is limited. Reserve your FREE General Admission tickets to A Day at Taliesin online today!

This free, immersive experience gives visitors the chance to explore Taliesin’s grounds at their own pace, meet local vendors, and take in the landscape that inspired Wright’s organic architecture. Be sure to pre-register for our exciting add-ons!

Your day will start at our Wright-designed Visitor Center at 5607 County Road C, Spring Green. We encourage you to arrive at noon. At check-in, you’ll receive a parking pass, map, wristband, and packet of information about the buildings at Taliesin. Activity sheets are available at the front desk for our younger guests.

Bring a blanket and enjoy picnicking on the grass! Pre-packaged sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase in the Gift Shop at the Visitor Center. [Note: alcohol is not permitted.]