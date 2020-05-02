ONLINE: A Day of Fitra: Feeding the Hungry

press release: A Day of *Fitra: Feeding the Hungry

The righteous “give food….to the indigent, the orphan, and the captive.” (Quran 76:8)

Wisconsin food banks and pantries are struggling as the coronavirus pandemic has left people out of work and food insecure. One Wisconsin food bank used to be distributing 40,000 pounds of food a day before the crisis. They are now averaging 80 - 100,000 pounds of food distributed daily and no end is in sight.

While we are sad that we cannot have our traditional Interfaith Ramadan Iftar this year, we feel a responsibility as an interfaith community to help those who need it most.

Join Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice and Muslim Women of Madison and help feed families who are struggling. On May 2, 2020, we are conducting a virtual fundraiser to feed the hungry of Madison. TWO WAYS to DONATE

1. Visit Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice's Donate page: https://wisconsinfaithvoicesforjustice.weebly.com/donate.html

Click on the yellow Donate button to go to PayPal. When asked to 'add a note', let us know to which of the organizations listed below you would like your donation to be directed. You can also donate to WFVJ to support our interfaith work and our social and economic justice and immigrant justice work.

2. Donate money or time to one of these local organizations:

• Madison Urban Ministries -

https://emum.org/what-we-do/other-mum-initiatives/

• Just Bakery - https://emum.org/what-we-do/justbakery/

• The Beacon - https://thebeaconhelps.org/

• Porchlight - https://porchlightinc.org/

• Middleton Outreach Ministry Food Pantry -

https://momhelps.org/

• Wil-Mar Center - https://www.wil-mar.org/

• The Luke House - https://www.lukehousemadison.org/

• Madinah Community Center COVID-19 Relief Fund -

https://us.mohid.co/wi/madison/mcci/masjid/online/donation

Please note - Paypal takes a fee of 2.9% from every transaction. If you are able, please maximize your donation by adding 2.9%.

*”Fitra” comes from the same root as “iftar’’. Fitra is the charity mandatory for all Muslims, poor or rich, during the month of Ramadan. All Muslims are required to give an amount equivalent to their daily food consumption to the poor. So, the richer you are, the more you are supposed to give. As a reference point, last year, the minimum amount in Madison was $10 per person. If you are able, please consider this the minimum amount donation you make to one of these organizations.