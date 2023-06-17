A Day with the Natural Path Sanctuary Staff

Farley Center for Peace, Justice & Sustainability, Verona 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Director Shedd Farley, Senior NPS Asst. Kalev Kristjuhan and NPS Asst. Dustin Duve will host the day with a tour and workshops. Light refreshments will be served.

This event is free but please RSVP to programs@farleycenter.org

100-110 Intro by Director Shedd Farley

110-210- NPS Tour

210-300 Shroud Board Workshop

300-400 Mock Funeral

400-500 Meet with NPS Staff

608-845-8724
