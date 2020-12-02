ONLINE: A Day With(out) Art

media release: The Chazen Museum of Art is proud to partner with Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020 by virtually presenting TRANSMISSIONS.

Please note, this program may not be suitable for all audiences. It contains sexual content. This program will be presented on Zoom. A link to the meeting will be sent to you upon registration completion:

eventbrite.com/e/day-without-art-2020-transmissions-tickets-128040950931

TRANSMISSIONS is a program of six new videos considering the impact of HIV and AIDS beyond the United States. The video program brings together artists working across the world: Jorge Bordello (Mexico), Gevi Dimitrakopoulou (Greece), Las Indetectables (Chile), Lucía Egaña Rojas (Chile/Spain), Charan Singh (India/UK), and George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda).

The screening of TRANSMISSIONS will begin at 5:00 pm. After the screening, join us for “Living with more than one Virus: A Conversation” with L.A.-based artist Kang Seung Lee and Professor Jill H. Casid (Departments of Art History and Gender and Women’s Studies) on Art as a Praxis of Radical Care.

The conversation, facilitated and organized by Professor Casid and co-sponsored by the Center for Visual Cultures and the Borghesi-Mellon Workshop on Care, amplifies and builds on the screening of TRANSMISSIONS.