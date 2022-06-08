A Day Without Love, Fangerlis

media release: Doors 7:00PM / Show 8:00PM. $12 ADV / $15 DOS.

A Day Without Love (ADWL) is the diverse multi-genre project of Philadelphia native, Brian Walker. The project took form as a recording and live project in 2013. The concept of A Day Without Love was born from struggle and took action after experiencing 19 days of homelessness due to Hurricane Sandy. Walker decided to pursue music with the intent of rising above his own adversity and sharing a story of hope, inspiration, and support for all. Since 2013 ADWL has engaged in various projects such as fundraising, awareness campaigns, collaborations, skillsharing, hosting meet ups, leading community groups, marching and more. Walker has spread his message across 22 states and 104 towns in the New England, Mid Atlantic, Southern, Midwest and West coast area of America and has played with over 700 bands and over 400 shows.

ADWL has 5 singles, 25 collaborative singles, 9 features, 3 split EPs, 2 remix EPs, 2 live EPs, 7 EPs, 1 studio recorded LP and 2 self recorded LPs within his catalogue. ADWL's catalogue spans various genres from folk punk, indie, emo, blues, jazz, and edm. Walker's work consists of varying stories about depression, addiction, racism, sociopolitical inequality and how to cope with these issues. Walker is also the host of Dreams Not Memes podcast which showcases 1,000 stories of entrepreneurs and creatives and how they achieve their goals. In the future you can expect a second studio recorded album, a documentary, and more.