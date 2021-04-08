ONLINE: A Different Approach: How Do We Get There?

media release: Emerging adults, young people between the ages of 18-24 years old, experience the worst racial disparities within the criminal justice system of of any age group. Research, case law, and practice show that changing policies and services for this age group significantly increases their success and improves community safety.

Session Four, entitled "A Different Approach: How Do We Get There?", will examine practices and policies that respond to the needs of emerging adults through community based responses. Topics will include specialized court and probation, prevention and intervention strategies, and funding models to support them.

This series is sponsored by Kids Forward which has partnered with Youth Justice Milwaukee, the Emerging Adult Justice Project, and Juvenile Law Center. Additional Wisconsin partners include the Office for Children’s Mental Health, LOPPW, EXPO, and Wisconsin Alliance for Youth Justice.