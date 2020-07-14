A Fight to Remember

press release: This event is taking place at the state Capitol on July 14 at 7:30pm. We’re organizing a "concert on the square" type of event honoring victims of police brutality (especially Elijah McClain because his vigil was ruined by police). We're planning on it being a semi-formal event (respectfully) since it is a memorial for those who we’ve lost. Our reason, is so that we can collectively mourn as a community, because we really haven't. And people need it more than ever right now.

We'll be projecting the names and faces of everyone from Emmett Till onward. As will also be fundraising this night and ALL Donations will go to LINK Madison, Urban Triage and Freedom Inc.

We will start the night off with the vigil/concert and move into some guest speakers and an open mic. Then end it with a good old fashioned New Orleans Funeral. For all the musicians who have reached out to us we will be posting a link on this page with our song list for the night and hopefully soon sending out PDFs with sheet music. This may take a few days so if anyone gets it it before us feel free to share and connect with other musicians via this page. For our musicians we ask that you wear black and white attire and come prepared as we cannot provide chairs or stands.