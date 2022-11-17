A Gentlemen's Guide to Love and Murder

press release: Edgewood High School presents "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder"

November 17-20, EHS McKinley Performing Arts Center

Website

Tickets: $15 general admission; $10 students, seniors; $25 preferred seating

"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" is the “knock-'em-dead,” uproarious hit and the most-nominated show of the 2014 season. With 10 Tony nominations and four wins, including Best Musical, Book, Direction and Costumes, it also earned seven Drama Desk Awards (including Best Musical), four Outer Critics Circle Awards (including Best Musical) and one Drama League Award (Best Musical).

“Downton Abbey with murder,” Composer Steven Lutvak said ”but funny!” referring to his original pitch for the show in an interview with Time Out. The musical is a send up or pastiche of the rousing and comic English Music Hall entertainments and Victorian melodrama of Gilbert and Sullivan.

Rebecca de Waart, EHS music director, said “We chose this play because of the opportunity it provides our musical theater students with strong musical and acting challenges that are completely different stylistically from what we had done with 'A Killer Party,' 'Lightning Thief,' and Mamma Mia.' The show has given our actors a chance to work on their comedy chops, explore the mores of a historical period in flux, and entertain our community."

The transitional part of the early reign of Edward the VII, poignant today with the death of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was peppered with the legacy of the diminishing Victorian Empire. The comic force behind the show is the send-up standards of imperialism and supremacy of Edwardian English culture.

“Well, I’m not sorry the D’ysquiths are dying. For me, each member of the family represents horrible realities that we’d like to think are behind us but are quite present and relevant to today. We can experience in the theater, through this play, an uncomfortable laughter that reminds us how much work there is still to do. It is the purpose of art to move us, to inspire us, and to expand our thinking. Gentleman’s Guide’s brilliance will not only leave you laughing but also wondering about the world in which we live.“ - Movement Director Beverly Martin.

Enjoy the show!

EHS Production Team: James Wagoner, Director; Rebecca de Waart, Music Director; Beverly Martin, Movement Director; and Katherine Shannon, Stage Manager and Costume Head