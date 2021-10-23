A Ghostly Gathering

press release: October 23, 2021, 7-11 pm, Shake Rag Alley Center for the Arts, 18 Shake Rag St., Mineral Point.

Join us for the first annual Ghostly Gathering featuring a variety of festive experiences on our 2.5-acre campus in the historic heart of Mineral Point. Proceeds from this fall fundraiser support Shake Rag Alley arts and crafts programming and historic preservation. Live music by Yid Vicious. Scary storytelling by Jane Stenson. Three types of fortune telling with The Point Witch in our historic log cabin. A Night Market of unique crafters, makers, and artists. Costume contest with cash prize for first place. Food, drink, and more!

Tickets $25 in advance; $30 at the door.

Available online at: www.ShakeRagAlley.org/ghostly- gathering

For more info, please call: (608) 987-3292 or email info@shakeragalley.org