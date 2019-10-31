press release: USA | 99 minutes | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Ana Lily Amirpour

Strange things are a foot in Bad City. The Iranian ghost town, home to prostitutes, junkies, pimps and other sordid souls, is a place that reeks of death and hopelessness, where a lonely vampire is stalking the town's most unsavory inhabitants. But when boy meets girl, an unusual love story begins to blossom.

"'A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night' is a wildly inventive Iranian vampire movie that grabs you by the throat with its dark, moody style, pulsating soundtrack and offbeat love story," - David Lewis, San Francisco Chronicle