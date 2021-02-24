RSVP for A Healing Response: Cultivating Equanimity and Quiet Joy in the Midst of It All

press release: Online Sessions: Sat/Sun February 27-28, 2021

Registration closes Wed Feb 24, or earlier if it fills. Fee: $50

An Online Weekend Retreat with Guest Teachers Devon Hase and Devin Barry

Given ongoing racial distress, pandemic fatigue, political fear, and the uncertainty that characterizes life now, how do we cultivate a skillful response? Mindfulness and meditation practice help us tap into steadiness and even the quiet joy available in each moment of presence, which can unfold into many varieties of contentment and gladness, right in the midst of the ten thousand sorrows so present these days. Join us for a weekend of cultivating these beautiful qualities of the heart.

All are welcome, no prior meditation experience is necessary. We want this retreat to be accessible for all. Spaces are being reserved for young adults (age 26 and under) and persons of color. Financial assistance of half price is available with reduced price code: DD25