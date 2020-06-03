ONLINE: A Historical Moment: From Crisis To Change

press release: Justified Anger has decided to invite everyone into the special Black History For A New Day Course update discussion. Please join us live today, Wednesday, June 3, at 7pm on Justified Anger's Facebook Page. Dr. Alex Gee and Nehemiah's executive team will give some updates and outline some specific action steps you can take to respond to what's happening around the country. If you paid attention in class, you know that the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor occurred due to a racist system generations in the making.

We need your voices and actions to help to change these systems.