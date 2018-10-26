press release: By Dr. Shirlene Holmes; directed by Janine Gardner.

Two African American women negotiate same-sex love, culture and religion at a southern, small town inn at the turn of the 19th century. Playwright Shirlene Holmes says the play, “…grew out of my desire to see more plays about women…who dare to make decisions about their lives, whether people like it or not…”

CAST:

FLORA – Dana Pellebon

BIDDIE – Vivian Washington

A Lady and a Woman will be performed on the Evjue Stage.

General Admission: $20; Seniors/Students: $15; Groups (10+): $15*