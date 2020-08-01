A League of Their Own

Entertaining tale of 1940s female baseball league reunion, told largely in flashback. PG, 1992. Aug. 1 screenings include a Pete Alonso bobblehead.

press release: Join us for a drive-in movie on the field! ONE TICKET IS REQUIRED PER VEHICLE. Please put how many vehicles you will be bringing, then click to the next page. You will then choose EITHER a $25 ticket with a MAX of 2 people in ONE car, OR a $40 ticket for 3+ people in ONE car. *NOTE - We WILL be checking the number of guests in vehicles that purchased $25 tickets. If you have more than 2 people, we will charge you the additional $15. Vehicle may not have more people than there are permanent seatbelts. The front gate will open for entrance 60 minutes before showtime. Show ID with the last name of the person who purchased the tickets. Please read through the policies and guidelines that will be sent with your email confirmation. CANCELLATIONS are LIKELY in rainy conditions. Guests will be emailed prior to gates if the show is canceled. Credit will be given to attend a future movie or event. Show ID with the corresponding last name of the person who purchased the tickets at the front gate. Email drivein@mallardsbaseball.com if you need to change the name. Only purchase ONE ticket per vehicle.