press release: Vasa - Jubileum Lodge

October 13, 1:30 / Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Rd, Madison

"A Little Tour of Swedish-American Sites" / This is an audience participation event where you can tell us about Swedish-American places you have visited that meant a lot to you. You can even bring a picture or a piece of memorabilia if you wish.

Contact (608) 238-4981 or robert@rtmerrill.com