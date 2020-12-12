ONLINE: A MAXMAS Story: The Search for the Ghost of the Spirit of the Search ofr MAXMAS IV

http://thespaceship.tv/stage.html.

media release: With the virus raging over the planet, much needed relief is desperately being searched for!! Come revel in the healing energies provided by the shared memories of wonderful events of MAXMAS past, once again brought to life like the zombie Santa race from the planet Arctoplia where your Santa story origins are really from.

We present to you a very special episode of The Higher Frequency:

A MAXMAS Story: The Search for the Ghost of the Spirit of the Search for MAXMAS IV

This episode will feature art, photos, & video from past MAXMAS shows, (all generously lifted from your facebook accounts muhwahahaha) and the audio from the dual 2014 Back to Back extravaganza shows at the Frequency. So many songs and media to choose from.

But wait there's more!!!

Exclusive new interviews from people who were actually there man!!

And if you all remain good human beings (yes all 8 Billion of you, we know it's hard but its only for a few days come on) there may be a super secret surprise waiting for us under the MAXMAS tree this year. So make sure you tune in to this extra special episode.

For all the troubles, this show will be free to enjoy.

Please remember to tip your art tenders if ya can.

paypal.me/TheSpaceshiptv

end transmission..