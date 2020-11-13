RSVP for A Medieval Mystery

press release: ‘Tween Mystery Night: A Medieval Mystery (Grades 3-6)

Monday, November 30, 6:00pm, Middleton Public Library

Registration deadline: Friday, November 13. Princess Pennyfeather has been captured by a dragon, and the dragon slayer has gone missing! Do you have what it takes to solve the mystery, rescue the princess and save the kingdom? Everyone will have a role to play – you might even be the culprit! Analyze the clues, hear from witnesses, interrogate the suspects … and solve the mystery – via Zoom! Registration is required by November 13 in order to receive the program materials on time. Space is limited. Questions or comments? Contact the Service Desk at (608) 827-7402.