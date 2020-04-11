A Midsummer Night's Dream

Madison Ballet

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A Night of Mischief and Mayhem. Just like home.

Frolic and foul play inhabit Shakespeare’s most whimsical comedy. Choreographer Peter Anastos illuminates this charming tale with a Mendelssohn score that’s as unique and memorable as the story itself.

Don’t miss this season finale for the whole family!

Theater & Dance
608-258-4141
