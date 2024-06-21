A Midsummer Night's Dream

media release: Join us this summer for a production of a Shakespeare's Midsummer Night's Dream here at the park! The show will be directed by Hannah Nies, who graduated from Waunakee High School in 2017 and went on to study music, acting, directing, and writing at Wellesley College in Massachusetts. She is passionate about bringing this new community theater opportunity to the area. Read a recent article about Hannah and the production here. More information coming soon!

7 pm on 6/21-22 and 2 pm, 6/23, Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee.