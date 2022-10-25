A Moment of a Movement? South Madison Innovators

media release: Three major cultural projects are developing in South Madison that are helping bring renewed focus to the area by investing in the rich local cultural heritage. Along with Dr. Gee's development of The Center for Black Excellence and Culture, Karen Menendez Coller is leading Centro Hispano's Calli facility and Dr. Ruben Anthony is guiding the Black Business Hub development. We are excited to have these three innovative leaders together to share about their initiatives and new spaces for building up the South Madison community.