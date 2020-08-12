ONLINE: A Moral Restart: Workers on How to Keep Our Campus and Community Safe

media release: Concerned about "Smart Restart"? You're not alone. More than 86% of workers across the UW-Madison campus said they were "extremely uncomfortable" or "uncomfortable" with fall plans, in response to a recent worker safety survey.

Yet the university’s administration seems intent on bringing students and more workers back to campus this fall, putting our entire community at risk.

It’s not too late to change their minds! Please join us Wednesday, August 12, from 6-7:30pm for “A Moral Restart: Workers on How to Keep Our Campus and Community Safe.” This online event is organized by the University Labor Council (ULC), which includes five labor unions across campus. This will be an interactive event, where you can ask questions and get information about what you can do.

The event will take place in Zoom; you'll receive Zoom information in an email after registering.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2692992847646261