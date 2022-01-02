A New Year's Hangover

× Expand Peter Rambo Shauna Jungdahl

media release: Madison Indie Comedy. At the Rigby. It's been another wild year, and all we want to do is have some fun! And what better way to start this year off right than with a night of laughter from some of the best comedians in and around Madison?

Featuring performances by:

Will Isenberg (Madison)

Megan Diaz-Ricks (Madison)

Kevin Schwartz (Madison)

Mike Jonjak (Madison)

Olivia Carter (Chicago)

Cosmo Nomikos (Chicago)

and your host, Shauna Jungdahl (Madison)

Whether you're sober, a little (or a lot) hungover, or even still reeling from the 5000 parties you may or may not have been invited to for the holiday, come on out and fill your bellies and hearts with good laughs and great times.

SUNDAY, JAN 2, 2022, DOORS 5:30P SHOW 6P, RIGBY PUB AND GRILL 119 E MAIN ST, MADISON

TICKETS $10 PRESALE, $15 DAY OF EVENT

https://www.facebook.com/events/283685573774244/