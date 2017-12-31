press release: New Year’s Eve Revelers can celebrate “Rio de Janeiro” style at Madison’s Edgewater on December 31. This year’s Destination New Year’s Eve: A Night in Rio features an evening of Brazilian-inspired fare and live music by Talk of the Town, a 17-piece big band out of Chicago. The Latin themed fiesta will be complemented by a New Year’s Eve ball drop on the resort’s Grand Plaza at midnight. The Edgewater will offer both individual tickets and room packages for the celebration. The New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is a community event, free and open to the public.

For one night only, The Edgewater’s Grand Ballroom will be transformed into the Copacabana Palace and feature the best of Brazilian fare at Rio Street food stations. Brazil is known for its New Year’s Eve celebration where more than two million people cram into a 2.5 mile stretch of sand. Called Réveillon, the authentic Brazilian celebration finds many locals dressed in white which is believed to bring peace and prosperity for the New Year. White attire is not required, but encouraged at The Edgewater’s party.

The Edgewater, located on the shores of Lake Mendota just three blocks from Wisconsin’s State Capitol, will offer two room and party packages along with a dinner package and individual tickets to the event. New this year will be a separately priced VIP Sky Bar Lounge, which includes the Grand Ballroom party and private access to the Sky Bar.

Destination New Year’s Eve: A Night in Rio All-Access pass includes a cash bar, complimentary beer, wine and Brazilian Street food stations and a midnight champagne toast. Priced at $110 per person. Spirits and mixed drinks available for purchase.

Destination New Year’s Eve: A Night in Rio VIP Package is priced at $150 per person and includes the Grand Ballroom party and private access to the Sky Bar, a complimentary champagne bar, live Latin guitar music and the best view in town of the midnight ball drop. Limited VIP passes available. Spirits and mixed drinks available for purchase.

For further information or to make a reservation call 608.535.8200 or visit www.theedgewater.com.