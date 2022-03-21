media release: Every third Monday, at 7:30 pm: An open mic. Friends sharing words.

Watch. Listen. Speak. Share.

Maybe you have a favorite poem, or passage from a book you’d like to share. Or maybe you write your own and are ready to share it with the rest of us. Maybe you just want to tell a story. Or maybe you just want to listen. It’s all good.

Let’s hang out and share words together.

Poetry. Stories. Original work and old favorites. This and that.

A Night of Words.