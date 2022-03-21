A Night of Words
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
media release: Every third Monday, at 7:30 pm: An open mic. Friends sharing words.
Watch. Listen. Speak. Share.
Maybe you have a favorite poem, or passage from a book you’d like to share. Or maybe you write your own and are ready to share it with the rest of us. Maybe you just want to tell a story. Or maybe you just want to listen. It’s all good.
Let’s hang out and share words together.
Poetry. Stories. Original work and old favorites. This and that.
A Night of Words.