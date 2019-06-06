press release: On June 6, at 7 p.m. the store is the site of Madison’s first-ever “A Night to Recite,” in which everyone is invited to memorize a favorite poem – not your own – and deliver it aloud. This will be fun. I’m thinking I may try one from a posthumous collection, “Jim Harrison: The Essential Poems,” just out from Copper Canyon Press. Harrison may be best known as a novelist and gourmand, but he viewed himself as first and foremost a poet.