6:30 pm on 12/17, 2:30 & 6:30 pm on 12/18 and 2:30 pm, 12/19, Bartell Theatre. $20 adv.

media release: A Nutcracker Masquerade

Presented by Studio Dansu; Directed by Jayme Shimooka

A contemporary retelling of The Nutcracker with Tchaikovsky's beloved score, presented in the intimate Evjue Theater. Dozens of local young performers join Dansu Dance Company onstage for these holiday performances. It’s a spectacular holiday treat for the entire family!

All audience members age 12+ must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination (either a physical CDC vaccination card or a photo of it on your smartphone) or have a negative test within 48 hours of showtime. You will also be asked to wear a face mask at all times unless you are actively eating or drinking.