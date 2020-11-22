ONLINE: A Paris Love Story

media release: A very personal journey through the beloved city of Paris through the music of Claude Debussy (“Clair de Lune,” Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune) and how this music shaped a whole new world of color in sound. This new world of “musical impressionism” gave us the beginnings of what we have come to know as “Movie Music.”

Enjoy Hershey Felder as Claude Debussy A PARIS LOVE STORY - Live From Florence, Italy in the comfort of your own home Sunday, November 22 at 7 p.m. CST.

Or watch it "on demand" over the holiday weekend!

Purchase includes viewing access from November 22 - 29.

This beautiful musical event will benefit theaters across the United States currently struggling due to the pandemic. We encourage you to share this rare opportunity with your friends and family to enjoy an evening together safely.