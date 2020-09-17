ONLINE: A "Parks and Recreation" Town Hall

media release: On the heels of a massive Princess Bride grassroots event launch, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin is thrilled to announce that the cast of Parks and Recreation will reunite on Thursday, September 17 -- the day absentee ballots in Wisconsin are scheduled to drop -- for a virtual event to encourage and teach Wisconsinites to request, fill out and return their absentee ballot. Cast members will also hold a Q&A session.

Participants will include Adam Scott, Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O’Heir, Nick Offerman, Retta, show creator Michael Schur, and special guests.

RSVP here. It's only going to be livestreamed once at 8pm CT on September 17, with an exclusive Q&A starting at 8:30pm. Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.

Most people are chipping in $27!

Check your inbox after you donate for information on accessing the event and to submit a question for The Parks & Rec cast to address live on air.