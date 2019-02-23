"A Petal, For a Paragraph”: Women Writers and the Gardens That Inspire Them

press release: 9am-11am, Plant Sciences, 1575 Linden Drive Rm. 247

Madge Klais holds a doctorate in medieval history and teaches on-campus and online courses for the Information School at the UW-Madison. The author of "The External School in Carolingian Society (E.J. Brill, 1992), she is also an avid student of garden history. In addition to presenting lecture series on medieval and renaissance gardening for the UW Department of Continuing Studies, she has given presentations on these topics to a variety of gardening organizations in the Madison area.

$10 (FREE for Members)