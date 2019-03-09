A. Philip Randolph: For Jobs and Freedom

press release: Join us to watch a film about an extraordinary man. A. Philip Randolph led the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, pressured President Franklin D. Roosevelt into issuing a proclamation barring discrimination in defense industries and federal bureaus and much more. In 1963 he was called upon to use his extensive experience and broad contacts among various groups to organize the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The film is about an hour and a half. Refreshments provided. After the film, Bill Franks will lead a discussion. Bill is the former Chief Steward of the Wisconsin Professional Employee Council and current Chair of the Labor & Industry Committee of the NAACP of Dane County.

Sponsored by WPEC (the Wisconsin Professional Employees Council). All union members and supporters welcome. Please RSVP to mail@wpec.org if possible so we can set up enough chairs.