ONLINE: A Quick Action Guide for Coping with a Crisis

press release: May 5, 2020, 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm. Free online registration at wwbic.com/classes

As a business owner trying to prepare for a long recession, you will be forced to make drastic moves to survive. Get and keep your company in survival mode with these management strategies for critical facets of your business, such as:

· Cash position (outflow/inflow)

· Debt position (debt control/debt planning)

· Management and Payroll

· Communication

· Accounting/Tax planning

By encouraging alternative, yet effective, approaches to cope with a recession, together Dr. Michael Troyer and Anna Steinfest share real ideas on surviving the 2020 recession! Dissect debt position into debt control (debt leveraging, debt bridging and debt planning), explore organizational strategies and critical communication steps, with the highly informative tips from their webinar: A Crisis Quick Action Guide.

Meet your Facilitators:

Michael Troyer, owner of A Fresh Perspective for the Small Business Owner, has specialized in providing advice, counsel and mentoring to small business owners since 2001. Prior to starting his own business, he served as an Associate Professor of Business Administration at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, receiving Emeritus Professor status. He taught Leadership, Management, Business Strategy, Creative Thinking/Idea Finding, and Nonprofit Management. Dr. Troyer received his BA Degree from Cornell College and Masters and Ph. D., Degrees from Duke University.

Anna Steinfest is the president of AFF Research, LLC and is actively involved in community charities and the Green Bay Chamber of Commerce. Since immigrating to the US in 1998, Anna has spent over 15 years developing programs to empower women, minorities and veterans. Anna is best known for developing the Green Bay Packers Mentor-Protégé Program (mentorship partnership). With a Master’s degree in economics, Anna’s focus is on developing sustainable programs that encourage community development through entrepreneurship and economic development.