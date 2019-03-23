press release: Steam railroading in northern Wisconsin as told by a 38-year veteran on the Chicago and Northwestern. Filmmaker Bob Leff will provide an introduction to the film and a discussion will follow the screening.

Copies of A Railroader Remembers and Bob's other films will be available for purchase. Refreshments will be served.

For more information about other films that Bob has created, see the Video Art Creations website: www.vapfilms.com