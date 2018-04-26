A Reflective Gathering for Anyone Affected by Addiction

press release: The Stigma of Addiction Divides Us... Communty Unites Us

Join us for a night of story, music, poetry and meditation as we come together as a community to raise awareness of addiction.

Light a candle for:

Your loved one living with addiction.

You and your own recovery

Your loved one who has died from overdose

Your recovery support network

Sponsored by Restoring Roots. Reception to follow. Free.