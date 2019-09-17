press release: Evenings with Audubon: "A risky climate for cranes, wetlands, and our world"

Tuesday, September 17, 7:00 pm, Urban League of Greater Madison

Explore the fascinating and important connections between some of the world's most vulnerable crane species and the wetlands they rely on in the context of global climate change. Rich Beilfuss of the International Crane Foundation will describe the research around cranes and climate change, and what people all around the world are doing to help.

About the Speaker

Dr. Rich Beilfuss serves as President & CEO of the International Crane Foundation, providing oversight for ICF programs and partnerships across more than fifty countries in Asia, Africa, and North America. Beilfuss is a professional hydrologist with 30 years’ experience in wetland conservation and management, specializing in the role of environmental flows for ecological restoration and sustainable development goals. He is an avid unicycle rider, dart-thrower, and birder--but not all at the same time.

Co-sponsored by Madison Audubon and Community Shares of Wisconsin