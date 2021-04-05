ONLINE: A Space of One's Own

press release: 100state is proud to present: A Space of One’s Own.

Our latest gallery show will feature the works of local artists Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Claire Kellesvig, Guzzo Pinc, and Taj Matumbi. This exhibition opens April 1st, in conjunction with a silent auction and fundraiser, featuring products from over thirty area businesses and artists!

Virtual viewing available, as well as limited in-person appointments on Saturdays throughout the month of April. Schedule your visit today, and then head to our silent auction to win great local gift packages and support 100state!