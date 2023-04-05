media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents A Synesthete's Atlas, real time projected cartographic improvisations by San Francisco-based artist Eric Theise.

Join us for A Synesthete's Atlas on Wedensday, April 5 at 7:00pm. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges, but no fee for multiple admissions ($10 or more). Seating is limited, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

A Synesthete's Atlas: Real time cartographic improvisations using projected, manipulated digital maps by San Francisco-based artist Eric Theise, in live collaboration with local bassist Ari Smith's sounds ranging from warm spectral drones to fragile sparsities, A visual wash of street grids, land masses, water bodies, and curiosities from built and natural environments. Saturated colors and the subtlest of tints. Auditory roundabouts and redirections. Glitches in crowdsourced data. Gerrymandered geographies. Jittery zooms and pans. Acoustic cul-de-sacs. Orphaned information and free-floating symbology.

The performance will last 50 minutes and will occasionally introduce strobing effects that may affect photosensitive viewers.