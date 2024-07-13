× Expand courtesy Jynxed Films Jono de Leon, Kristina Bryan, Noah Fang and Stephanie Rose Quinnell (from left) in "A Time to Die." Jono de Leon, Kristina Bryan, Noah Fang and Stephanie Rose Quinnell (from left) in "A Time to Die."

media release: Delta Beer Lab is teaming up with Jynxed Films to show the feature film A Time To Die.

A Time To Die tells the story of a soldier from the year 2261 who is pulled back in time to the present day and discovers she has become half human / half zombie. Teaming up with a reckless bounty hunter and a vengeful physicist, she makes it her mission to defeat an evil genius and save the world from a zombie apocalypse.

The movie is a feature length comedy/horror that was shot entirely in Wisconsin and features actors from Madison and Milwaukee. It recently premiered at Overture Center to a sold out theater. There are cameos from local celebrities such as Ty Christian (lead singer of the band Lords of the Trident), Teri Barr (multimedia journalist for 94.9 WOLX), and Kyle Henderson (singer/bassist for the band Generation Jones and the '80s band The Producers).