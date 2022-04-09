media release: It's the end of an era for one of Madison's historic indie record stores. After 40 of years of service, Gary John Feest has decided it is time for retirement and Sugar Shack Records will be closing for good, in late April. Join WORT DJs, of the past and present, in showing their appreciation with an in-store DJ party of music and tributes...

Raise a toast to Gary with WORT 89.9FM Madison music hosts on Saturday, April 9 with...

9:00am - The Other Mr. S (Vinyl Resting Place)

10:30am - Mr. Dance *

Noon - Cooper Talbot (Her Infinite Variety)

1:30pm - Bill The Walk-In Doctor (Beat Orgy)

3:00pm - Vinyl Richie (Vinyl Resting Place)

4:30pm - Top-Rankin’ Ralph *

*WORT alumni, coming out of retirement for the day!

Saturday, April 9, 9am till 6pm, 2301 Atwood Avenue

https://www.facebook.com/events/760129438322398