press release: Join Perfect Harmony Men's Chorus at Bunky's for a Fall Fundraiser Dinner, "A Trip Around the Mediterranean." That's right, even though Bunky's focuses on catering now, they've opened their doors up for a special 'one-night-only' event, Saturday October 14, 6:30pm at Bunky's, 2425 Atwood Ave.

As you dip your veggies in delicious hummus and baba ghanoush, and savor delicious chicken kabob or squash ravioli, you will be serenaded by members of Perfect Harmony! Wait, did we mention a dessert course of homemade baklava? Gluten free and vegan options available. There will also be a cash bar and a small silent auction. Tickets - $40 each.

Make your reservation now because SEATING IS LIMITED, and seats are going fast!

Call 608-571-7462, or reserve online at www.PerfectHarmonyChorus.or g.

Please plan to arrive early enough to find street parking in the neighborhood. Parking Tip: Our friends at St. Bernard's Church, just across Atwood Avenue, a couple of doors down, have offered the use of their parking lot during this event! They ask that we PARK IN THE WHITE LINES AREA, but not to park in spaces with yellow lines. Thank you!