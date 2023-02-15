× Expand Jesse Chieffo A comedian on stage. Eli Wilz

media release: Another night of comedy at Madison's classiest bar!

*﻿*LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING**

W﻿e're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy! T﻿his month, LOVE IS IN THE AIR! with the loveliest lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!

T﻿HIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Alecia Altstaetter (Milwaukee), Alex Morris (Milwaukee), Eli Wilz (Madison), Peggy Hurley (Madison), N﻿oah Mailloux (Madison), D﻿an Gantman (Madison)

H﻿OSTED BY: Samara Suomi

D﻿OORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM

$﻿10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!)