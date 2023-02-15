A Valentine's Day After Show
Gib's Bar 1380 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Chieffo
A comedian on stage.
Eli Wilz
media release: Another night of comedy at Madison's classiest bar!
**LIMITED CAPACITY SEATING**
We're back at our favorite bar with another night of fabulous comedy! This month, LOVE IS IN THE AIR! with the loveliest lineup that includes some of the Midwest's favorite performers. Held at the sexy Gib's Bar on Willy St, this is absolutely the best way to spend a Wednesday night!
THIS MONTH'S PERFORMERS INCLUDE: Alecia Altstaetter (Milwaukee), Alex Morris (Milwaukee), Eli Wilz (Madison), Peggy Hurley (Madison), Noah Mailloux (Madison), Dan Gantman (Madison)
HOSTED BY: Samara Suomi
DOORS 7PM SHOW 7:30PM
$10 (ONLY 20 SEATS AVAILABLE!)