A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Christmas

press release: Tickets are now available on the VACT website for A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Holiday. VACT is excited to bring the community the second installment of this fun filled holiday variety show, which first premiered in 2015!

Showcasing holiday favorites everyone knows and loves, this virtual variety show features live recordings of many solo and group numbers that will be sure to get you into the holiday spirit. Each performance of A Very Virtual Merry Hometown Holiday includes different songs, as well as different performers. While each performance will be broadcast via the VACT YouTube channel beginning on the specified show dates and times, your ticket allows you to watch each performance for several days after the broadcast debut time. Tickets are available at no cost, so make sure to get tickets for all four shows to see all of the fantastic performers!

Show dates and times are:

Friday, December 11 at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 12 at 2:00pm

Saturday, December 12 at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 13 at 2:00pm