A Visual Voice - Exploring the World Through Documentary Photography and Art

media release: For more than 30 years, John Hart’s photography has been guided by an intent to create honest, engaging and insightful records of singular moments in time. Emanant from an inborn sense of wonder, his hope is to generate images that resonate with a broad audience of viewers, reflecting a belief in basic commonalities and aspirations of the human experience. An established photojournalist who has been recognized nationally for his editorial career, Hart also continues to advance a body of personal work that offers a quieter, more intimate reflection on the world around us.

A staff photographer with the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper in Madison, John Hart’s editorial images have appeared in a wide variety of media outlets, and his art photography has been included in juried exhibits at the Milwaukee Art Museum in Milwaukee, the Charles Wustum Museum of Fine Art in Racine, and the Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, Colorado.

