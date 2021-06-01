A Walk Through Women's History

press release: Madison has many stories of forward-thinking women who have shaped our city and our state. This tour will take visitors through the Capitol square area to explore how Wisconsin women have influenced politics, education, and social life in Madison and beyond. Join us to discover the stories of women in Madison who have made a lasting impact on our state.

Cost: $20/person. Society members receive a 10% discount.

Meet at Wisconsin Historical Museum,30 N Carroll St. The site is fully accessible to visitors requiring a wheelchair for mobility. For more information, please contact the box office at (608) 264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.

2021 dates: Tuesdays | June 1, Jul 6, Aug 3, Sep 7 | 6 PM - 7:30 PM; Saturdays | June 19, Jul 10 | 3 - 4:30 PM