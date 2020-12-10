ONLINE: A Way with Words

press release: "A Way With Words": Hosted by Rob DZ.

Rob will be interviewing Corey "Dash DUB" Whitmore, music producer and owner of Radio22.

Corey Whitmore better known as C-Dub or Dash D.U.B. is an American hip hop recording artist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, who is in addition to being a solo artist, is the founder, owner, and member of the Milwaukee based independent record label Duce Duce Entertainment. His most commercially successful single is the song “Take It Off”, from his Black Heart 2 project.

https://www.n1m.com/dashdub/about

Rob Franklin, also known as Rob Dz, is the Media Projects Bubblerarian for the Madison Public Library. As a Kennedy Center certified teaching artist for the Making Justice program, his primary focus is on creating workshops on Hip Hop, Spoken Word and Personal Branding as positive forms of self-expression. Rob has held residencies with Madison youth in elementary, middle, and high schools, community centers, the Dane County Juvenile Detention Center and Juvenile Shelter Home, Neighborhood Intervention Program, Madison Jazz Consortium and with The Black Star Drum Line. As a musician, he has performed with the likes of Nas, Eminem, Common, Talib Kweli, Dead Prez and others. In 2017, he was inducted to the American Folklife Center at the Library Of Congress and The National Museum of African American History and Culture as a member of The Story Corps program.

https://www.facebook.com/Rob-Dz-102959259792744

https://fb.watch/29wfcf8S75/