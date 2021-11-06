media release: The Faith Place Church will be holding a fundraiser event on Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at the Sun Prairie Angell Park Pavilion located at 200 Park St , Sun Prairie, WI, from 3pm-6pm. The event is a western showdown where we are taking you back to the wild west. The fundraiser will benefit the church building fund and will be an event that you do not want to miss. There will be dancing, food, games and prizes. Tickets are on sale now and are $20 for adults and $10 for children. If you have any questions, please contact The Faith Place Church or stop by the church 211 E Linnerud Drive Sun Prairie Wisconsin.