× Expand Steve Noll A close-up of Kiki Moritsugu. Kiki Moritsugu

(2021 critics' pick) TNW Ensemble Theater's latest production, A Woman Is, finally gets the chance to hit the stage following several postponements due to COVID. It's a one-woman cabaret-style show starring Kiki Moritsugu, who shares songs and stories of the world of theater from her life and her mother's life. It was written by TNW co-artistic director Danielle Dresden, who interviewed Moritsugu to gather stories for the play.

press release: A Woman Is..., a cabaret about family, identity, and becoming who you are, runs for two performances, May 13 and 14, at the Diane Ballweg Theatre on the Edgewood College campus as part of the World Premiere Wisconsin festival.

Triple-threat performer, Kiki Moritsugu, holds forth on her relationship with her larger-than-life mother. Sharing three generations of backstage stories from summer stock, Broadway openings, and every shopping mall in Canada, Kiki reveals how one multi-racial woman defines herself in a world dominated by stereotypes. A Woman Is... addresses universal experiences even as it follows a true story.

Performances are set for 7:30 pm Saturday May 13 and 3:00 pm Sunday May 14, 2023 at the Diane Ballweg Theatre 1000 Edgewood College Drive. There is a requested donation of $25. Tickets at www.brownpapertickets.com. Contact TNW Ensemble Theater at info@tnwensembletheater.org or 608.244.2938 for more information.

This production is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals running March 1 – June 30, 2023, presented by the Ten Chimneys Foundation. To learn more visit www.worldpremierewisconsin.com.