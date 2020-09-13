press release: Kiki Moritsugu, triple threat performer, vocalist, dancer, monologist, will perform a short episode from her new one woman show, A Woman Is… Sundays, September 13 and 20, 4:00 PM and 5 :00 PM, at 1957 Winnebago St. Seating is very limited. Wearing masks is mandatory. Seating at least 6’ apart is mandatory. Reservations are mandatory. Free and open to the public. Donations welcome.

Contact: info@tnwensembletheater.org or 608.244.2938