ONLINE: A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds

press release: In the past two decades, our understanding of the navigational and physiological feats that enable birds to cross immense oceans, fly above the highest mountains, or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch has exploded. What we’ve learned of these key migrations—how billions of birds circumnavigate the globe, flying tens of thousands of miles between hemispheres on an annual basis—is nothing short of extraordinary. Yet many migrant bird populations are at the brink of extinction—because of humans.

Join us in welcoming author and researcher Scott Weidensaul, who takes us around the globe—from the mudflats of the Yellow Sea in China to the remote mountains of northeastern India to the dusty hills of southern Cyprus—to learn how people are fighting to save the world's great bird migrations.

Scott Weidensaul is the author of nearly thirty books on the natural world, including his latest, New York Times bestseller A World on the Wing. A Fellow of the American Ornithological Society, Weidensaul has studied saw-whet owl migration for more than two decades in addition to his work the winter movements of snowy owls through Project SNOWstorm, which he co-founded.

